Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $75.23 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Eastman Chemical worth $75,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

EMN stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

