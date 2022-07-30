Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $79,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.46.

ORLY stock opened at $703.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $641.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

