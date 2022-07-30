Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 30,558 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $67,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $14,999,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

