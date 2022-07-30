Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $60,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

NTRS stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

