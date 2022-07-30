Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,960 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $56,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $563.26 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

