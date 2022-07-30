Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 82,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 304,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$28.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.