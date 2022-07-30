SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €19.60 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

ETR SFQ opened at €7.89 ($8.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.02 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of €13.80 ($14.08). The company has a market capitalization of $357.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.45.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

