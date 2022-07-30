SAFE DEAL Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005501 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $1,458.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,853,207 coins and its circulating supply is 3,826,065 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

