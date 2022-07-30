SAFE DEAL Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005501 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $1,458.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00603199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014589 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,853,207 coins and its circulating supply is 3,826,065 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
