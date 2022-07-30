Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $270.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 1.6 %

Saia stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.13. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 57.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 29.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 370.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 54.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.