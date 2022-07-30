Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given New €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

