Savant Capital LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 4.3 %

ADM stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

