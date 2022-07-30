Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $46,919,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK opened at $341.58 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $342.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.25. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.