Savant Capital LLC Purchases 534 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Up 2.3 %

MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

