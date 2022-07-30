Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Raised to €135.00 at Citigroup

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($178.57) to €145.00 ($147.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

