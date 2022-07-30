Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 711,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,785. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

