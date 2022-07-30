Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Schneider National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.8 %

Schneider National stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,785. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

