Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

