Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Boosted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $29.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

