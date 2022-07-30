Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Corrado Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,349,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,974,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,031. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07.

