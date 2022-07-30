Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.