Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.00

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 3234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

