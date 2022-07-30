Scotiabank Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 8.1 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

