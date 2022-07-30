Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $188.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.64.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Seagen by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.