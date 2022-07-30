SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,377.86 ($16.60).

SGRO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.80) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.06) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.61) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,148.01). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($478,513.40).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.19) on Monday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 946.80 ($11.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 323.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

