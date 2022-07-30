Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.83

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.83 and traded as low as $30.11. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 33,778 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Semler Scientific by 2,585.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

