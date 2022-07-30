Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Up 4.5%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Seneca Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seneca Financial (SNNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.