Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Up 4.5%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.