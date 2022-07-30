Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.57 ($2.12).

SRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 188.30 ($2.27) on Friday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.32 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 784.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.19.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,260,617.52).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

