ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $497.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $520.00 to $497.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.