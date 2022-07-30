ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $625.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $680.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

