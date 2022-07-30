Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Shell stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. 6,102,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,291. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $153,753,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,905.44.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

