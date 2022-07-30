Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.80 billion and approximately $596.57 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602297 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00035122 BTC.
Shiba Inu Coin Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
