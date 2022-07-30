Shopping Price Up 16% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $5.27 or 0.00021469 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $286,952.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,844 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

