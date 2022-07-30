Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 41.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 0.56.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

