Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 70.3%

Jul 30th, 2022

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.26. Advantest has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69.

Advantest Company Profile



Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More

