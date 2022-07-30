Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Decreases By 72.7%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

AFLYY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

