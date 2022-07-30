Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Decreases By 45.7%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALJ Regional

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Price Performance

Shares of ALJ Regional stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.50. ALJ Regional has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 244.21% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

