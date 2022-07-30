Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Decreases By 54.6%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Aluminum Co. of China Trading Down 0.9 %

ACH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Aluminum Co. of China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.26%.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Further Reading

