Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Drops By 38.9%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.