Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Expands By 163.9%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $23.29 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ampol in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

