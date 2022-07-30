Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Decreases By 44.4%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 1,109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Anima from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Anima Stock Performance

Anima stock remained flat at $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Featured Articles

