Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 73.1%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the June 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AUNFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 1,472,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.77. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

