Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 67.0%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,600 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,405.3 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Azimut has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $36.10.
About Azimut
