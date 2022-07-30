Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 67.0%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,600 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,405.3 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Azimut has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.