Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Declines By 55.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $68.41 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.
Brenntag Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
