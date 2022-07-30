Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Declines By 55.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $68.41 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

