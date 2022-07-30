Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Declines By 75.0%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAY remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Friday. 14,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.