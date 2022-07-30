Short Interest in China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Declines By 50.0%

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS CBPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,140. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Get China Botanic Pharmaceutical alerts:

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to explore and identify business opportunities within the United States, including a potential acquisition of an operating entity through a reverse merger, asset purchase, or similar transaction. The company was formerly known as Renhuang Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc in November 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for China Botanic Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Botanic Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.