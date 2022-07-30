Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Expands By 100.2%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the June 30th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCU. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 219,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

