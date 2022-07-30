Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Drops By 54.5%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Dialight Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DIALF remained flat at $3.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.
About Dialight
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dialight (DIALF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.