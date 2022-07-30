Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Drops By 54.5%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Dialight Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIALF remained flat at $3.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

