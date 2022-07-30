Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Grows By 77.1%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 162,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

