Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Drops By 38.3%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 17,820,000 shares. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences Price Performance
EVFM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 15,229,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,445,357. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $14.61.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
