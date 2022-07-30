Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Drops By 38.3%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 17,820,000 shares. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

EVFM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 15,229,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,445,357. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $14.61.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

