Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.31.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
