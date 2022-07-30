Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

